The following quote is attributed to Frank Yiannas, FDA Deputy Commissioner for Food Policy and Response:

“The FDA, along with the CDC and our state and local partners, is investigating a multistate outbreak of Listeria monocytogenes infections potentially linked to Dole packaged salad. Dole has voluntarily recalled packaged salads produced at two of their facilities, and consumers are being advised not to eat, sell or serve any of the recalled products. It’s important to understand that this is an ongoing investigation, and should further products be implicated, the FDA will take steps to alert the public.

“To date, this outbreak has been associated with 16 illnesses reported from 13 states. Two product samples from two Dole facilities have been found to match the outbreak strain. Sampling conducted by the Georgia Department of Agriculture of prepackaged salad mix detected Listeria monocytogenes and, as a result, Dole initiated a recall of prepackaged garden salad mixes from a Dole facility in Bessemer City, North Carolina in October 2021. Subsequent Whole Genome Sequencing analysis showed that the Listeria in the positive product sample was a match to an outbreak strain. In addition, the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development recently initiated retail sampling of Dole products in their state and found one product containing lettuce from a Dole facility in Yuma, Arizona to be positive for the outbreak strain. As a result of these new findings, Dole is voluntarily ceasing production and initiating a new recall of various products and brands produced at both facilities. A full list of recalled products and brands are available on the FDA's website.

“This is the second Listeria outbreak potentially linked to packaged salads that the FDA and CDC are currently investigating. On Dec. 21, we announced a separate outbreak investigation of Listeria found in Fresh Express packaged salad. The FDA will provide additional updates as we learn more about these outbreaks. In the meantime, we advise consumers to avoid all recalled products.”