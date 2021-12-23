- For Immediate Release:
-
The following quote is attributed to Frank Yiannas, FDA Deputy Commissioner for Food Policy and Response:
“The FDA, along with the CDC and our state and local partners, is investigating a multistate outbreak of Listeria monocytogenes infections potentially linked to Dole packaged salad. Dole has voluntarily recalled packaged salads produced at two of their facilities, and consumers are being advised not to eat, sell or serve any of the recalled products. It’s important to understand that this is an ongoing investigation, and should further products be implicated, the FDA will take steps to alert the public.
“To date, this outbreak has been associated with 16 illnesses reported from 13 states. Two product samples from two Dole facilities have been found to match the outbreak strain. Sampling conducted by the Georgia Department of Agriculture of prepackaged salad mix detected Listeria monocytogenes and, as a result, Dole initiated a recall of prepackaged garden salad mixes from a Dole facility in Bessemer City, North Carolina in October 2021. Subsequent Whole Genome Sequencing analysis showed that the Listeria in the positive product sample was a match to an outbreak strain. In addition, the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development recently initiated retail sampling of Dole products in their state and found one product containing lettuce from a Dole facility in Yuma, Arizona to be positive for the outbreak strain. As a result of these new findings, Dole is voluntarily ceasing production and initiating a new recall of various products and brands produced at both facilities. A full list of recalled products and brands are available on the FDA's website.
“This is the second Listeria outbreak potentially linked to packaged salads that the FDA and CDC are currently investigating. On Dec. 21, we announced a separate outbreak investigation of Listeria found in Fresh Express packaged salad. The FDA will provide additional updates as we learn more about these outbreaks. In the meantime, we advise consumers to avoid all recalled products.”
Additional Information:
- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration, along with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and our state and local partners, are working to investigate a multistate outbreak of Listeria monocytogenes infections potentially linked with the consumption of Dole packaged salad.
- Dole voluntarily ceased production at both its Bessemer City, North Carolina facility and Yuma, Arizona facilities and has voluntarily recalled all products and brands produced with production lot codes beginning with either the letter “N” or “Y” in the upper right-hand corner of the package and Best if Used By dates from Nov. 30, 2021 to Jan. 8, 2022. A full list of recalled products and brands are available on the FDA’s website.
- To date, this outbreak has been associated with 16 illnesses, 12 hospitalizations and two deaths spanning the following states: IA, ID, MD, MI, MN, NC, NV, OH, OR, PA, TX, UT, WI. Illnesses started on dates ranging from Aug. 16, 2014 to Oct. 17, 2021 (one case occurred in 2014 and the remaining cases occurred between 2018 and 2021).
- Consumers who have symptoms of listeriosis infection should contact their health care provider. Most people with listeriosis include a fever, muscle aches, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea. If the more severe form of listeriosis develops, symptoms may include headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions. For the very young, the elderly and the immune-compromised, listeriosis can result in death.
- The FDA recommends that anyone who received recalled products use extra vigilance in cleaning and sanitizing any surfaces and containers that may have come in contact with these products to reduce the risk of cross-contamination. Listeria can survive in refrigerated temperatures and can easily spread to other foods and surfaces.
- This is an ongoing investigation, and additional information will be provided as it becomes available.
Related Information
###
Boilerplate
The FDA, an agency within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, protects the public health by assuring the safety, effectiveness, and security of human and veterinary drugs, vaccines and other biological products for human use, and medical devices. The agency also is responsible for the safety and security of our nation’s food supply, cosmetics, dietary supplements, products that give off electronic radiation, and for regulating tobacco products.