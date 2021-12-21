Family of man who died of COVID after wife’s work exposure can sue the company, court rules

The family of a man who died from COVID-19 that he caught from his wife, who was exposed at work, can sue her employer for damages, a state appeals court ruled Tuesday, saying household members are not bound by the limits placed on employees by California's workers' compensation law.
