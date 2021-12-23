Opinion: Biden's flurry of nominations will bring generations of diversity to federal courts

This administration’s first year has brought more confirmations than any other president since Reagan. About 80% of Biden’s confirmed nominees so far have been women, 65% have been people of color. Diversity strengthens the judiciary because diverse perspectives enhance decision making.
