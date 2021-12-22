State revokes, suspends licenses, certifications, registrations of health care providers-M21-29

For immediate release: December 22, 2021 (21-256)

State revokes, suspends licenses, certifications, registrations of health care providers

OLYMPIA -- The Washington State Department of Health has revoked or suspended the licenses, certifications, or registrations of the following health care providers in our state. The department has also immediately suspended the credentials of people who have been prohibited from practicing in other states.

The department’s Health Systems Quality Assurance Division works with boards, commissions and advisory committees to set licensing standards for more than 80 health care professions (e.g., dentists, nurses, counselors). Information about disciplinary action taken against medical doctors and physician assistants can be found on the Washington Medical Commission (WMC) website. Questions about WMC disciplinary actions can be sent to media@wmc.wa.gov.

Information about health care providers is on the agency’s website. Click on “Look up a health care provider license” in the “How Do I?” section of the Department of Health home page (doh.wa.gov). The site includes information about a health care provider’s license status, the expiration and renewal date of their credential, disciplinary actions and copies of legal documents issued after July 1998. This information is also available by calling 360-236-4700. Consumers who think a health care provider acted unprofessionally are also encouraged to call and report their complaint.

King County

In October 2021 the Pharmacy Commission indefinitely suspended the license of pharmacist intern Jessica Ta (IR60684519). Ta failed to comply with an order requiring her to submit to a mental examination after she was charged with unprofessional conduct in June.

In October 2021 the Nursing Assistant Program and the Counselor Program suspended the license of certified nursing assistant Santana Wangui Cubi (NC60865627) for at least five years and fined her $5,000. Cubi was charged with second-degree criminal mistreatment that lead to the death of a 95-year-old patient by the Pierce County Superior Court.

Skagit County

In October 2021 the Nursing Commission suspended the registered and advanced registered nurse practitioner licenses of Robyn Margot Choffel (AP30003913, RN00103955) for at least 12 months. Choffel pled guilty to attempted criminal impersonation in Skagit County Superior Court after prescribing a controlled substance to herself and her ex-boyfriend in violation of a court order prohibiting her from prescribing medication to family or intimate partners.

In October 2021 the Chiropractic Commission indefinitely suspended the chiropractic license of Steven M. Rindal (CH00000920) for failing to cooperate with a DOH investigation.

Spokane County

In October 2021 the secretary of health suspended the certified nursing assistant license of Alexander Gregory Baacke (NC60611406) for five years. Baacke was convicted of theft and identity theft in Spokane County Superior Court.

Out of State

Colorado: In September 2021 the Nursing Commission denied the application to practice as a registered nurse to Nora Ager West (RN61058220). West’s nursing license was revoked by the Colorado State Board of Nursing in August for violating the Nurse and Nurse Aide Practice Act.

Ohio: In October 2021 the Nursing Commission immediately suspended and charged the license of registered nurse Rhonda Joy Phillips (RN60105348). Charges allege Phillips was suspended by the Ohio Board of Nursing in May 2021 after pleading guilty to two counts of Deception to Obtain Dangerous Drugs. Phillips must respond to the charges to request a hearing.

