Arrest Made and Additional Suspects Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) and Simple Assault Offense: 700 Block of Florida Avenue, Northwest

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District announce an arrest has been made and additional suspects are sought in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) and Simple Assault offense that occurred on Monday, December 20, 2021, in the 700 block of Florida Avenue, Northwest.

 

At approximately 2:10 am, Third District officers responded to the listed location for the report of a fight. Upon arrival, members located an adult male suffering from a stab wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

 

On Tuesday, December 21, 29 year-old Charles Lawrence Hunter III, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon.

 

Additional suspects were captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below and in this video:

https://youtu.be/uGyJFVXSznE

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

 

###

