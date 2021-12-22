Volunteer groups, community organizations and individuals team up to make the holidays brighter for Illinois youth in care

CHICAGO, IL, ILLINOIS, December 22 - The holidays are a little brighter this year for Illinois youth in the care of the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services thanks to donations of more than 2,300 toys, clothing and other gifts from community organizations and individuals; including 1,800 stuffed animals and toys from the Harley Owners Group (H.O.G.) of Lake Shore Chapter #4545.

The chapter, affiliated with Lake Shore Harley-Davidson in Libertyville, collects new stuffed animals and toys all year long. This year's effort culminated on November 7 with a ride from the store in Libertyville to the DCFS office in Glen Ellyn to deliver a truckload of toys that will be distributed to northern and central Illinois youth.

"I am extremely grateful for our longstanding partnership with the H.O.G. of Lake Shore and their members' continued generosity during this holiday season," said Illinois DCFS Director Marc D. Smith. "We are also fortunate to have a network of community organizations and individuals statewide who have stepped up this year to donate toys and other items to help make the holidays special for our youth in care and their families."

"All children deserve to smile and to be happy, especially during the holidays," said Lake Shore H.O.G. Head Road Captain John R. Sweeney, Jr. "Our chapter spends the year collecting teddy bears in the hope of making that happen in a small way for as many children as we can."

About the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS): Founded in 1964, DCFS is responsible for protecting children from abuse or neglect by responding to calls received on the Child Abuse Hotline, 1-800-25-ABUSE (1-800-252-2873). With the goal of keeping children safe, DCFS strengthens and supports families with a wide range of services. When keeping a child safe means removing them from the home, DCFS makes every effort to reunite them with their family. When the best interest of the child makes this impossible, DCFS is committed to pursuing adoption by loving families to provide children with a safe and permanent home. DCFS is also responsible for licensing and monitoring of all Illinois child welfare agencies.

About the Lake Shore Chapter of the Harley Owners Group: It is the mission of the Lake Shore Chapter of the Harley Owners Group to bring members together for the common interest of promoting local motorcycling activities. Our chapter's goal is to generate an increased level of enthusiasm for riding Harley-Davidson motorcycles and to promote the advancement and improvement of the Harley Owners Group. The Lake Shore Chapter is chartered as a "Family Oriented Social Organization" and is dedicated to the betterment of motorcycle riding and safety. Along with keeping to our goal of "Riding and Having Fun" we support our local community through our "Teddy Bear Drive" to collect teddy bears and other toys throughout the year to donate to children in need.