ICC Approves Highway-Rail Crossing Improvements Near Polo in Ogle County

Springfield, IL, ILLINOIS, December 22 - The Illinois Commerce Commission has approved a Stipulated Agreement to improve safety at a railroad crossing in Ogle County. Under the agreement, BNSF Railway Company is required to install new automatic flashing light signals, gates with bells, controlled by constant warning time circuitry, and equipped with an event recorder and a remote monitoring system, at the North Union Road Highway-rail grade crossing near Polo, IL.

The total estimated cost of materials for the crossing upgrades is $223,364. The ICC Staff recommends that the Grade Crossing Protection Fund be used to pay 95% of the total cost, not to exceed $212,193.

All work is to be completed by within twelve (12) months of the Order date.

"These upgrades are needed and will greatly improve safety at this location. This is good news for the community and anyone who utilizes the crossing. The allocation of Grade Crossing Protection Funds enables important rail safety projects such as this to advance," said ICC Commissioner Michael T. Carrigan.

ABOUT THE STATE OF ILLINOIS GRADE CROSSING PROTECTION FUND (GCPF) In 1955, the State of Illinois passed legislation creating the GCPF. Since then, Illinois has strengthened its commitment to public highway-rail safety by increasing funding towards project such as the closure and consolidation of existing public crossings, installation of new warning systems, highway approach improvements, upgrades to existing warning devices and interconnection to nearby traffic signals, construction/reconstruction of grade separation structures and the construction of pedestrian grade separations. The Commission administers the GCPF, which is funded by motor fuel tax money designated for rail safety improvements. The General Assembly appropriates $42 million annually for the GCPF. For more information and to see the ICC's annual Crossing Safety Improvement Program, click here.