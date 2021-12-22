PennDOT, Altoona Police, and Pennsylvania DUI Association Discuss DUI Impairment and Holiday Driving Safety

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), Altoona Police, and the Pennsylvania DUI Association (PADUI) today gathered at the PennDOT District 0-9 office at 1620 North Juniata Street in Hollidaysburg, PA to discuss DUI safety and the dangers of driving while impaired during the holiday season. The event took will take place.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation's National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, (NHTSA), 10,142 people were killed in drunk-driving crashes in 2019, accounting for nearly one-third of traffic crash fatalities. On average, more than 10,000 people were killed each year from 2015 to 2019 — one person was killed in a drunk-driving crash every 52 minutes in 2019.

This is why PennDOT is working with safety partners to remind drivers that drunk driving is not only illegal, it's also a matter of life and death. As you head out to the holiday festivities, remember: Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.

"This holiday season, let's give the gift of safe highways by NOT driving impaired," says Craig Amos, Regional DUI Program Administrator, PADUI. "Plan ahead - utilize alternative transportation, have a designated driver or plan to stay over – just don't get behind the wheel impaired. In addition, wear your seatbelt and obey the traffic laws – let's put that holiday spirit into practice on Pennsylvania's highways".

Happy Holidays and best wishes for a safe and prosperous New Year from your friends at the Pennsylvania DUI Association!"

A three-year review from 2018 – 2020, shows that during the period from Thanksgiving Eve through New Year's Day, there were a combined 3,722 impaired driver crashes across Pennsylvania. During those same timeframes, 88 people lost their lives in traffic crashes involving a drunk driver. Nationally, During the Christmas and New Year's Day holiday periods in 2019 alone, there were more drunk-driving-related fatalities (210) than during any other holiday period that year. These crashes and fatalities are preventable, and drivers must remember that driving impaired by any substance — alcohol or other drugs — is deadly, illegal, and selfish behavior.

Understand the Risks

In Pennsylvania, it is illegal to drive with a BAC of .08 or higher. And the costs can be financial, too: If you're caught drinking and driving, you could face jail time, lose your driver's license and your vehicle, and pay up to $10,000 in fines.

Celebrate with a Plan

Remember that it is never okay to drink and drive. Even if you've had only one alcoholic beverage, designate a sober driver or plan to use public transportation or a ride service to get home safely.

Do you have a friend who is about to drink and drive? Take the keys away and make arrangements to get your friend home safely.

