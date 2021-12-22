Submit Release
News Search

There were 614 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,767 in the last 365 days.

Pax­ton Joins Com­ment Let­ter Denounc­ing Vac­cine Con­trac­tor Mandates

Attorney General Ken Paxton joined several states in a comment letter to the White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB) denouncing the Biden Administration’s previously-issued vaccine contractor mandate. As the letter notes, the OMB overstepped its statutory authority when it approved the mandate. The mandate, moreover, could cause irreversible damage given that federally-funded contracts represent billions in revenue and constitute an important part of our nation’s economy.  

“The Biden Administration has recklessly imposed mandates on the American people when they are still trying to recover from the administration’s incessant supply-chain shortages and shutdowns,” Attorney General Paxton said. “I refuse to back down and allow this miscarriage of justice to continue putting in jeopardy Texans’ livelihoods and right to make their own healthcare decisions.”  

To read the comment letter click here.

You just read:

Pax­ton Joins Com­ment Let­ter Denounc­ing Vac­cine Con­trac­tor Mandates

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.