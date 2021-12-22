Attorney General Ken Paxton joined several states in a comment letter to the White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB) denouncing the Biden Administration’s previously-issued vaccine contractor mandate. As the letter notes, the OMB overstepped its statutory authority when it approved the mandate. The mandate, moreover, could cause irreversible damage given that federally-funded contracts represent billions in revenue and constitute an important part of our nation’s economy.

“The Biden Administration has recklessly imposed mandates on the American people when they are still trying to recover from the administration’s incessant supply-chain shortages and shutdowns,” Attorney General Paxton said. “I refuse to back down and allow this miscarriage of justice to continue putting in jeopardy Texans’ livelihoods and right to make their own healthcare decisions.”

To read the comment letter click here.