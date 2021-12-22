2021-12-22 13:24:35.083 $100,000 Scratchers Prize Has Winner Speechless

2021-12-22 13:24:35.083

A Scratchers player recently uncovered one of the $100,000 top prizes in the Missouri Lottery’s “50X The Bucks” game.

The player usually buys four $5 tickets – two for herself and two for her mother. After purchasing four tickets at Woods Supermarket, 701 E. Broadway in Sedalia, she took them home.

She uncovered a “50X” symbol on one of her tickets with a prize of $2,000 beneath, meaning a total prize of $100,000.

“I was literally speechless,” she said.

She took the ticket back to the retailer and asked a clerk to check it.

“I asked, ‘Did I win?’” she recalled. “They said, ‘Yes.’ I said, ‘$100,000?’ They said, ‘Yes’ again.”

The winning ticket is the first of six $100,000 top prizes to be claimed in the “50X The Bucks” game. In all, there are more than $13.4 million in unclaimed prizes in the game.

In the last fiscal year, players in Pettis County won more than $10.4 million in Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers in the county received more than $947,000 in commissions and bonuses in that time, and educational programs in the county received more than $4.8 million in appropriated Lottery proceeds. To see how those funds were appropriated for Pettis County or any other Missouri county, visit MOLottery.com