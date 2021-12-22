Submit Release
Supreme Court clarifies the rules regarding the Legal Paraprofessional Pilot Project

Posted: Wednesday, December 22, 2021

In a December 9 order, the Minnesota Supreme Court clarified the Court Rules that govern the Legal Paraprofessional Pilot Project.  The order provides additional information about the scope of the work that may be provided by those approved to participate in the pilot.   The Legal Paraprofessional Pilot Project permits approved legal paraprofessionals, under the supervision of a Minnesota attorney, to provide legal advice and, in some cases, represent a client in court in two legal areas: landlord-tenant disputes and certain family law disputes. The two-year Pilot, which began in March 2021, is intended to increase access to civil legal representation in case types where one or both parties typically appear without legal representation.  

