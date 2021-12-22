Submit Release
Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: Unit Block of O Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, in the Unit block of O Street, Northwest.

 

At approximately 4:50 pm, members of the Third District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located an adult male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

 

On Wednesday, December 22, 2021, 21 year-old Joseph Robinson, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).

 

 

