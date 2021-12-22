Inslee appoints Kristin Ballinger to the King County Superior Court

Gov. Jay Inslee today announced the appointment of Kristin Ballinger to the King County Superior Court. She will replace Judge David Steiner who unexpectedly passed away in November.

Since 2013 Ballinger has worked at Harrigan Leyh Farmer & Thomsen in Seattle where she represents businesses, government entities, and individuals in complex civil disputes at trial and on appeal. She became a partner at the firm in 2017. Before that Ballinger obtained experience as a criminal prosecutor in Clallam County and King County. She has also worked for Perkins Coie representing corporate clients in civil and criminal litigation matters. Early in her legal career Ballinger served as a law clerk to U.S. District Court Judge William L. Dwyer.

Ballinger is also involved in her community. Since 2013 she has volunteered as a swimming official, including with USA Swimming, Holy Names Academy Swim Team, and Blue Ridge Swim Team. And she has been a Member of the Oversight Board at the Huston Camp and Conference Center since 1998.

“Kristin brings an incredible breadth of experience,” said Inslee. “She has years of civil and criminal law experience, including substantial trial experience. She will be an outstanding addition to the King County bench.”

Ballinger earned her bachelor’s degree from Whitman College and her law degree from Columbia University School of Law.