Attention steelhead anglers: Spring 2022 steelhead bag limits have been reduced

Steelhead anglers are reminded that steelhead bag limits have been reduced for the 2022 spring season, but the reductions are not reflected in the new, 2022-24 Idaho Fishing Seasons and Rules booklet.

Fish and Game commissioners set the default steelhead seasons and bag limits for the next three years, which are reflected in the new rules booklet, but those may be modified depending on run sizes and other factors.

Because of low steelhead returns in 2021, the spring 2022 season has a reduced daily limit in the Snake, Salmon and Little Salmon rivers of two fish per day, and one fish per day in the Clearwater River basin.

The changes for the spring 2022 season coinciding with the arrival of the new three-year rules booklet may cause some confusion for anglers, who are reminded the most current season updates can be found on the Idaho Fish and Game Steelhead Rules page.