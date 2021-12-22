Hogan Administration Announces Nearly $1.6M for Operating Assistance Grants, including Main Street Improvement Awards

December 22, 2021

Funding will help Maryland’s local governments, Main Streets and nonprofit organizations build capacity to achieve their community revitalization and economic development goals

New Carrollton, Md. (December 22, 2021) – Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development Secretary Kenneth C. Holt announced today that $1,580,000 has been awarded for 62 projects in 20 jurisdictions as part of the Operating Assistance Grant awards. This funding will assist local governments, Main Streets and nonprofits with operating and technical assistance costs associated with local housing and community and economic revitalization projects and initiatives.

“Each of these projects and programs will help revitalize communities and their economies,” said Secretary Holt. “The funds directly support local partners who work every day to address the unique economic development needs of their neighborhoods, towns, and cities.”

Operating Assistance Grants provide funding for Main Street Improvements and Technical Assistance. The Department received 121 Operating Assistance Grant applications requesting nearly $6 million.

Main Street Improvements: Funding is targeted to assist Maryland’s 33 designated Main Street Maryland communities and Baltimore City’s eight designated Main Street neighborhoods. The grants can be used for staff and consultant services, general operating expenses, market and business recruitment strategies set up to improve a business district, street furniture, advertising, façade improvements and other projects that have been identified in the applicant’s work plans as key to its Main Street efforts.

Technical Assistance: Funding supports nonprofit organizations, local governments, and local development corporations involved in community and economic revitalization activities. Funding supports the costs of strategic consultants or services, general operating expenses and other costs directly associated with critical community development projects.

For a full list of awardees, visit FY22 Operating Assistance Grants.

Find out more information about the department’s Operating Assistance Grants.