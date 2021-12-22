OUTTAKE GALLERY REVEALS PREVIOUSLY UNSEEN IMAGES FROM FIVE MONUMENTAL ROCK AND ROLL PHOTOGRAPHERS
Images including: LED ZEPPELIN, BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN, JONI MITCHELL, QUEEN, ELTON JOHN, DAVID BOWIE, TALKING HEADS, JOHNNY CASH, KEITH RICHARDS and THE CLASH
Every photographer who is part of the Outtake Gallery has amassed a huge collection of photographs, many of which have never been seen and never offered for sale.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A select group of internationally renowned photographers have launched Outtake Gallery, an online platform featuring their never-before-seen images of some of rock ‘n roll music’s most legendary performers. These photographs are now available to collectors for the first time as limited-edition fine art prints. The Outtake Gallery collection features rarities from Neal Preston – who co-founded the site – Joel Bernstein, Michael Grecco, Andrew Kent, and Ken Regan. Each photographer personally selected the images on display.
— Neal Preston
Music artists featured in Outtake Gallery include: Led Zeppelin, Stevie Nicks, Bruce Springsteen, Joni Mitchell, Elton John, Bob Dylan, David Bowie, Queen, The Clash, Keith Richards, Johnny Cash, Billy Idol, and Talking Heads. To view the entire collection: https://www.outtakegallery.com/. Each print will be created individually, overseen by the photographer, signed and numbered. Prints are available in three sizes: 16x20” (edition of 25), 20x24” (edition of 25), and 30x40” (edition of 12).
Co-founder and esteemed photographer Neal Preston says, “What makes me the happiest is when someone derives pleasure from hanging one of my prints on his or her wall. It doesn't matter who the band or artist is; it's the look of joy on someone's face that matters to me. But some fans want more. They want to know what other photos of their favorite band I might have that they haven't seen. I get asked this question all the time - and I know other photographers do as well.”
As to Outtake Gallery’s aesthetic and differentiation from other rock and roll photo galleries, Preston points out, “We created the Outtake Gallery to cater to the true fans of music photography, to uncover various gems hidden for years in file cabinets. Every photographer who is part of the Outtake Gallery has amassed a huge collection of photographs, many of which have never been seen and never offered for sale. As a group we’ve decided the time is right to dig deep and make the fans happy.”
Outtake Gallery made the conscious decision to display these unseen images with a watermark, to protect the photographer and collector. Ordered prints will have no watermark.
