When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: December 22, 2021 FDA Publish Date: December 22, 2021 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Contains Undeclared Soy & Fish. Company Name: Joy’s International Foods Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description

Company Announcement

Joy’s International Foods of Melbourne, Florida is recalling the Joy’s Gourmet Bloody Mary Mix with best by date 08/18/2023, because it contains undeclared Soy & Fish. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to Soy and Fish run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

Product was distributed at Sunshine Shop Cocoa Village, FL; Brownwood farmers market, Brownwood FL; New Smyrna farmers market, New Smyrna, FL; Ocala farmers market, Ocala, FL; and Indian Rocks Beach FL.

Joy’s Gourmet Bloody Mary Mix is in a tall 24Oz bottles with Best By: 08-18-2023 with a UPC 1 8132300064 6.

No related illnesses have been reported.

The recall was initiated after FDA discovered that product containing Soy & Fish and was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of the allergens. Subsequent investigation indicates the problem was caused by receiving a substitute to the Worcestershire sauce previously used due to supply chain failure.

Consumers who have purchased Joy’s Gourmet Bloody Mary Mix are urged to return it to the place of purchase if they are allergic to Soy and/or fish for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 321-242-6520 Monday through Friday 9 am – 3 pm Eastern Standard Time.