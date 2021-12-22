Submit Release
IOWA OFFICE OF THE ATTORNEY GENERAL RULES IN OFFICER-INVOLVED SHOOTING

December 22, 2021

MASON CITY, Iowa -  The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation was requested by the Iowa Falls Police Department to investigate an officer-involved shooting that occurred within the city limits of Iowa Falls.  The DCI has completed its investigation and the results were forwarded to the Hardin County Attorney’s Office and the Iowa Attorney General’s Office for review.  The Iowa AG’s Office have since completed their review and the results are attached. 

 

Link to Iowa Attorney General’s Office Review

The Iowa Department of Public Safety (DPS) is the largest law enforcement agency in the state. It includes six divisions and several bureaus, all working together with local, state and federal government agencies and the private sector, to keep Iowa a safe place by following our core values: leadership, integrity, professionalism, courtesy, service and protection. Divisions within the Iowa DPS: Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, Iowa State Patrol, Iowa State Fire Marshal Division, Iowa Division of Intelligence and Fusion Center, and Administrative Services Division. The Department of Public Safety is led by the Commissioner who is appointed by the Governor.

