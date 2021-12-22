IOWA OFFICE OF THE ATTORNEY GENERAL RULES IN OFFICER-INVOLVED SHOOTING

MASON CITY, Iowa - The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation was requested by the Iowa Falls Police Department to investigate an officer-involved shooting that occurred within the city limits of Iowa Falls. The DCI has completed its investigation and the results were forwarded to the Hardin County Attorney’s Office and the Iowa Attorney General’s Office for review. The Iowa AG’s Office have since completed their review and the results are attached.

