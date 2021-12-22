Submit Release
News Search

There were 592 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,769 in the last 365 days.

PSC Ruling Saves $250,000 Annually - Palmetto Wastewater Reclamation, Inc. Rate Increase Order Finalized

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The Public Service Commission (PSC) has finalized the order for Palmetto Wastewater Reclamation, Inc.’s (PWR) requested rate increase. The company serves sewer customers in Richland and Lexington counties. The South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs (SCDCA) intervened in the rate case and provided testimony via two expert witnesses. SCDCA is pleased with the PSC’s order and the role its experts played in the outcome.

The biggest impact of the order on consumers is the adoption of a Return on Equity (ROE) at 8.00%, down from PWR’s original proposal of 10.95%SCDCA recommended a return between 6.13% and 7.70%.  The Office of Regulatory Staff recommended an 8.9% return.  The adjustment will ultimately save consumers approximately $250,000 annually.

The PSC also adopted the agreement reached by the parties before the hearing, which includes that PWR will not file another rate case application until at least June 2023. To read the whole order, click here.

As the consumer advocate, SCDCA can intervene in utility ratemaking before the PSC and serves to advocate for the interest of consumers, ie: those purchasing utility services for a personal, family or household purpose. As a part of SCDCA’s mission to educate the public, this information is distributed to make South Carolinians aware of the order and its impact on their lives.

 

About SCDCA

The South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs aims to protect consumers from inequities in the marketplace through advocacy, complaint mediation, enforcement and education. To file a complaint or get information on consumer issues, visit www.consumer.sc.gov or call toll-free in SC: 1 (800) 922-1594.

###

You just read:

PSC Ruling Saves $250,000 Annually - Palmetto Wastewater Reclamation, Inc. Rate Increase Order Finalized

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.