PSC Ruling Saves $250,000 Annually - Palmetto Wastewater Reclamation, Inc. Rate Increase Order Finalized

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The Public Service Commission (PSC) has finalized the order for Palmetto Wastewater Reclamation, Inc.’s (PWR) requested rate increase. The company serves sewer customers in Richland and Lexington counties. The South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs (SCDCA) intervened in the rate case and provided testimony via two expert witnesses. SCDCA is pleased with the PSC’s order and the role its experts played in the outcome.

The biggest impact of the order on consumers is the adoption of a Return on Equity (ROE) at 8.00%, down from PWR’s original proposal of 10.95%. SCDCA recommended a return between 6.13% and 7.70%. The Office of Regulatory Staff recommended an 8.9% return. The adjustment will ultimately save consumers approximately $250,000 annually.

The PSC also adopted the agreement reached by the parties before the hearing, which includes that PWR will not file another rate case application until at least June 2023. To read the whole order, click here.

As the consumer advocate, SCDCA can intervene in utility ratemaking before the PSC and serves to advocate for the interest of consumers, ie: those purchasing utility services for a personal, family or household purpose. As a part of SCDCA’s mission to educate the public, this information is distributed to make South Carolinians aware of the order and its impact on their lives.

