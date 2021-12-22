State Library issues more than $120,000 in grants for library construction and renovations across Arizona

PHOENIX – The Arizona State Library, Archives and Public Records, a division of the Secretary of State, recently approved $121,400 in grants for library construction and renovation projects. The funding comes from the Arizona State Legislature through the State Grants-in-Aid program.

“The State Grants-in-Aid program will assist libraries in completing exciting new projects as we head into the new year,” said Holly Henley, state librarian and director of Library Services, Archives and Public Records.

In 1981, the Arizona Legislature developed State Grants-in-Aid to help Arizona libraries meet the information needs of Arizona residents. SGIA provides limited construction funding to public libraries, and annual awards to county library districts and to cities with populations of 100,000 or more. In addition to construction, other primary uses for the grant funding include collections development, staff training, programming, supplies, and technology support.

Construction projects funded by the grants this year include installing a new 24/7 library branch for the Camp Verde Community Library; renovating the historic Grand Canyon Community Library, a branch of the Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library; and making accessible the outdoor event areas at the Globe Public Library. Here is the funding amount that each location received this year:

Location Funding Amount Camp Verde Community Library $50,000 Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library $50,000 Globe Public Library $21,400 Total $121,400

More information on the SGIA program is available on the State Library website, www.azlibrary.gov in the Library Development section.

