Submit Release
News Search

There were 591 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,770 in the last 365 days.

State Library issues more than $120,000 in grants for library construction and renovations across Arizona

PHOENIX – The Arizona State Library, Archives and Public Records, a division of the Secretary of State, recently approved $121,400 in grants for library construction and renovation projects. The funding comes from the Arizona State Legislature through the State Grants-in-Aid program.

“The State Grants-in-Aid program will assist libraries in completing exciting new projects as we head into the new year,” said Holly Henley, state librarian and director of Library Services, Archives and Public Records.  

In 1981, the Arizona Legislature developed State Grants-in-Aid to help Arizona libraries meet the information needs of Arizona residents. SGIA provides limited construction funding to public libraries, and annual awards to county library districts and to cities with populations of 100,000 or more. In addition to construction, other primary uses for the grant funding include collections development, staff training, programming, supplies, and technology support. 

Construction projects funded by the grants this year include installing a new 24/7 library branch for the Camp Verde Community Library; renovating the historic Grand Canyon Community Library, a branch of the Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library; and making accessible the outdoor event areas at the Globe Public Library. Here is the funding amount that each location received this year: 

Location  

Funding Amount  

Camp Verde Community Library 

$50,000 

Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library 

$50,000 

Globe Public Library 

$21,400 

Total  

$121,400 

 

More information on the SGIA program is available on the State Library website, www.azlibrary.gov in the Library Development section.

-30-

You just read:

State Library issues more than $120,000 in grants for library construction and renovations across Arizona

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.