2021-12-21 09:06:17.7 Powerball Player Buys $50,000 Winning Ticket on Mother's Birthday

A Powerball player who went to the store to buy her mother a birthday cake left with a Powerball ticket worth $50,000.

She didn’t realize she’d won until the following day, after seeing a Missouri Lottery Facebook post about a winning ticket being sold at a Schnucks Market on Dec. 13.

“I was thinking, ‘Oh, I bought my ticket at Schnucks,’” she shared. “Sure enough, I went and checked my ticket. Wow!”

She used the Missouri Lottery app on her phone to scan the ticket and verify her win, then asked her son to also check to make sure she wasn’t mistaken.

The winning ticket was purchased at Schnucks Market, 4333 Butler Hill Road in St. Louis, with the winning number combination of 10, 30, 37, 53, 59 and a Powerball number of 4. The player matched four of five white-ball numbers, as well as the Powerball number drawn.

Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot is estimated at $378 million.

In FY21, players in St. Louis County won more than $205.8 million in Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers in the county received more than $19.8 million in commissions and bonuses, and an additional $39.9 million went to education programs in the county.

Through Jan. 4, 2022, Draw Games tickets and holiday-themed Missouri Lottery Scratchers tickets can be entered into the “Second Chance of a Lifetime: Flip Flops & Mountaintops” Holiday Escape Promotion for the chance to win trips, cash and merchandise.

