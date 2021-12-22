2021-12-22 13:21:27.527 $74,000 Winning Ticket Sold In Spanish Lake

2021-12-22 13:21:27.527

The winner of a $74,000 Show Me Cash jackpot on Dec. 13 purchased his ticket at Charlie’s Food Mart, 12316 Bellefontaine in Spanish Lake, and later claimed his prize at the Missouri Lottery’s St. Louis regional office.

The winning numbers that night were: 1, 8, 22, 30 and 34.

This is the 51st Show Me Cash jackpot won in 2021. To date, Show Me Cash jackpot winners in 2021 have collectively won more than $7.4 million – an average prize of $146,000 per jackpot winner. In the last fiscal year, Missouri Lottery players won more than $205.8 million in prizes from all games purchased in St. Louis County. The county’s retailers received more than $19.8 million in commissions and bonuses, and $39.9 million in Lottery proceeds supported educational programs in the county. For a detailed list of how these funds were used in the last fiscal year, visit MOLottery.com