Oncoheroes Biosciences Receives A Second Investment From Rally Foundation
EINPresswire.com/ -- In April 2021, Rally Foundation For Childhood Cancer Research invested for the first time in Oncoheroes Biosciences. Today, we are thrilled to announce that Rally Foundation is investing again based on the progress made by Oncoheroes’ team this year.
Rally Foundation is a pediatric cancer non-profit focused on raising awareness and funds for childhood cancer research to find better treatments with fewer long-term side effects and, ultimately, cures. They fund the most promising and cutting-edge research initiatives around the globe, seeing themselves as philanthropic seed investors in the next great discoveries.
“In just eight months, we have witnessed Oncoheroes’ team achieve important milestones that reassured their industry expertise and commitment to pediatric cancer,” stated Dean Crowe, co-Founder, and CEO of Rally Foundation. “We cannot wait to see what Oncoheroes will accomplish in 2022 and how together we are accelerating childhood cancer drug development.”
In the last 16 years, Rally Foundation has awarded more than $22 million in childhood cancer research grants at hospitals and institutions worldwide and secured $31 million in new federal funding for cancers in children, adolescents, and young adults from the Department of Defense’s Medical Research Program.
“Now that we are approaching the end of the year, we are very happy that we have accomplished all that we planned for 2021. Receiving a new investment again from Rally Foundation is an acknowledgment of a good job and encourages us to be even more ambitious with our future milestones,” stated Ricardo Garcia, CEO of Oncoheroes Biosciences. ”Thanks, Rally Foundation, for reinforcing your support and Rally on.”
Berta Marti Fuster
