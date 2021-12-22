Update: Governor Hogan Announces $4 Million Available For Tropical Depression Ida Relief – Assistance now available as grants instead of loans

December 22, 2021

On October 15, 2021, Governor Larry Hogan directed the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development to make up to $4 million available for programs that can assist businesses and residents with home repair, short-term rental assistance, and business loans to assist residents and businesses affected by Tropical Depression Ida.

The department’s programs are now available to affected residents and businesses as grants instead of loans. For more information and to apply, visit Tropical Depression Ida Disaster Relief Funding.

