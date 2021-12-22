Garrett, Walker, Aycoth & Olson, Greensboro NC Attorneys at Law, Announce New Location
Greensboro’s most trusted law firm has relocated to 317 S. Greene St.GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Garrett, Walker, Aycoth & Olson, Attorneys at Law, PLLC, are pleased to announce that the firm has relocated to 317 S. Greene St, in the heart of downtown Greensboro. According to the firm’s founding partner, Jason Aycoth, the move allows all of their lawyers to work from the same office.
“Having all of our lawyers in the same location, with the added convenience of being in the center of downtown Greensboro, is a great move for us,” says Aycoth. “It’s proving to be beneficial not just for our staff, but for many of our clients, too.”
As one of the fastest growing law firms in North Carolina, Garrett, Walker, Aycoth & Olson handles all litigation needs, and offers more practice areas than any other local law firm locally.
The firm’s attorneys include:
• Criminal Defense Lawyers: handling misdemeanor charges, felony charges, expungements, DWI’s, assault charges, drug charges, larceny charges, bond motions, and first appearances.
• Family Law Attorneys: for divorces, separations, child custody, child support, and domestic violence.
• Personal Injury Lawyers: experts in the handling of car accidents, wrongful death, slip and falls, dog bites, traumatic brain injury, nursing home neglect and drug injuries.
• Auto Accident Lawyers: for auto accidents, trucking accidents, motorcycle accidents, bicycle accidents, drunk driving accidents, and distracted driving accidents.
• Traffic Ticket Lawyers: dealing with speeding tickets, driving while license revoked, stop sign, impaired driving, red light, seat belt, registration, DMV hearings, and license restoration.
• Estate Planning: for the preparation of wills, trusts and estate matters; also the handling of estate litigation issues.
• Workers Comp Lawyers: managing workplace injury cases, and cases involving workplace injuries.
“Our slogan is ‘We’re here to help!’” Aycoth concludes. “If you need legal help with any type of issue, please contact us. We’d be delighted to consult with you about your case.”
For more information, visit the website at https://www.garrettandwalker.com.
About the Company
Founded in 2006, Garrett, Walker, Aycoth & Olson, Attorneys at Law, PLLC, is a well-respected law firm located in Greensboro, NC. Spearheaded by former Guilford County Assistant District Attorneys, the firm brings extensive trial experience to cases at both the District and Superior Court levels.
The firm is made up of attorneys for almost every practice area, including Criminal Lawyers, Family Lawyers, Personal Injury Lawyers, Traffic Ticket Lawyers, Felony Lawyers, Workers Compensation Lawyers, and more.
On a mission to treat every case as if it were their own, the firm prides itself not only with outstanding representation in the courtroom, but also with understanding the wants and needs of each of their clients and working diligently to find a way to meet those needs.
Jason Aycoth
Garrett, Walker, Aycoth & Olson, Attorneys at Law
+1 336-379-0539
office@gwa-law.com