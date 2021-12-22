Robert Turner, Oklahoma Pastor, Stands with Clergy as They Pray for Family of Ahmaud Arbery

Dr. Robert Turner, a pastor from Oklahoma, recently stood with faith leaders in Georgia as they prayed for the family of murdered black man Ahmaud Arbery.

TULSA, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Robert Turner, the pastor of Historic Vernon African Methodist Episcopal Church in Tulsa, Okla., recently stood with fellow clergy in New Brunswick, Ga., as they prayed for the family of Ahmaud Arbery—an unarmed local black man who three white men murdered in February 2020.

Dr. Turner also co-sponsored the giving out of vegan meals with People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, or PETA, to all faith leaders in attendance at the courthouse gathering.

The goal of the recent interfaith gathering and prayer was to offer support to the loved ones of Arbery when defense lawyer Kevin Gough attempted to restrict who could be present in the courtroom’s gallery. The Arbery’s had invited civil rights activists Revs. Jesse Jackson and Al Sharpton to attend the trial, after which the defense attorney stated that the defense team did not want additional black pastors to sit with Arbery’s family to influence jurors.

During the trial, Gough repeatedly requested a mistrial due to Jackson’s and Sharpton’s presence in court. However, Timothy Walmsley, the judge in this high-profile case, denied Gough’s request, calling his comments “reprehensible.”

Dr. Turner and other clergies from across the United States showed up at the courthouse lawn to pray for Arbery’s family at the admonition of both Sharpton and Jackson. The group raised their hands in praise and unanimously chanted the following during the gathering: “No matter what he says, we gonna pray anyway!”

Dr. Turner said it was indeed appropriate for Jackson and Sharpton. They are both iconic civil rights and spiritual leaders, to be with the Arbery’s family during this difficult moment in their lives. He said he showed up at the gathering to further encourage the family and call attention to the need for racial justice in the United States. The event will no doubt mark a significant moment in the modern civil rights era for years to come, according to Dr. Robert Turner.