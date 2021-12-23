Maven Hemp Releases Radicle ACES Summary of Key Findings: Significant Improvement
People taking Maven 2500mg Total Hemp Extract Tincture saw significant improvement in well-being, anxiety, sleep quality and pain throughout the study period
Maven Hemp, a manufacturer and distributor of premium CBD and Cannabinoid products on a mission to supply the world with unique, impact-driven, regenerative hemp-based products and leading insights, has released the results of the Radicle ACES Brand Insight Report on its Maven Total Hemp Extract Tincture. Maven Hemp recently participated in the groundbreaking Radicle ACES (Advancing CBD Education and Science) study, which was the largest and most comprehensive randomized controlled trial of its kind.
Over the course of four weeks, the rigorous study tracked consumption and effectiveness of orally ingested CBD products across a diverse population of nearly 3,000 participants and 13 brands, and assessed well-being, quality of life, longer-term pain, sleep quality, and feelings of anxiety using validated, standardized health indices.
Key findings show that study participants assigned to the Maven 2500mg Total Hemp Extract Tincture reported a 72 percent improvement in well-being, as assessed by the World Health Organization (WHO)-5 Well Being Index; a 54 percent decrease in anxiety, measured using the Generalized Anxiety Disorder (GAD)-7 scale; a 33 percent improvement in sleep quality, measured using the Patient-Reported Outcomes Measurement Information System (PROMIS™) Sleep Disturbance SF 8B scale; and a 26 percent decrease in pain, which was measured using the PEG-3 Scale. Participants experienced the largest improvements during the first week of use, with noticeable effect most often within one hour of taking the product.
“The ACES study was driven by our deep commitment to contribute to the body of scientific data in the CBD market,” stated Pelin Thorogood, Co-founder and Executive Chair of Radicle Science. “This rigorous study provides objective health outcome data for a variety of common health conditions, with the potential to offer unprecedented guidance on CBD effectiveness based on demographic or behavioral differences.”
About Maven Hemp:
We’re on a mission to supply you with unique, impact-driven, regenerative hemp-based products and leading insights.
The hemp and cannabis ecosystem can experience volatility without a strong data-driven foundation. Our team at Maven is acting on a resiliency-focused opportunity to create lasting vitality by:
Participating in the standardization of CBD medical treatments for people around the globe by implementing impact data, ESG metrics, and industry-leading research in a holistic and integrative way.
Focusing on transparency and a secure chain of custody to substantiate the quality of our products and gain the confidence of our customers.
Increasing our growth by making a positive impact on the communities, people and ecological landscape our business influences, while engaging our stakeholders.
About Radicle Science:
Radicle Science is a transformative healthtech B-corp offering the first ever scalable path to validate and predict the health effects of nonprescription consumer products, transforming them into democratized precision solutions for ailments or enhancement of human function. Radicle Science leverages a proprietary data analytics platform and a virtual, direct-to-consumer (D2C) clinicl trial model to deliver objective health outcome data across diverse populations and conditions, at a fraction of the cost and time of traditional methods. Our Radicle Vision is a future where affordable, accessible, consumer health products are trusted by patients, recommended by healthcare providers, reimbursed by insurance, and used as widely as pharmaceutical drugs. To learn more, please visit www.radiclescience.com and follow their LinkedIn page and Twitter page.
