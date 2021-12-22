Arrest Made in a Homicide: 400 Block of 12th Street, Southeast

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch have announced an arrest has been made in a homicide that occurred on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, in the 400 block of 12th Street, Southeast.

At approximately 9:46 pm, members of the First District responded to the listed location for the sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, members located an adult male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and found that the victim displayed no signs consistent with life. The victim remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The decedent has been identified as 26 year-old Aaron Wiggins, of Upper Marlboro, MD.

On Tuesday, December 21, 2021, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, Sixth District officers located and arrested 18 year-old Antonio Hawley, of Southeast, DC. He was transported to the Homicide Branch where he was charged with First Degree Murder while Armed. At the time of his arrest, Hawley was driving a stolen vehicle. Additionally, Hawley was identified as a suspect in an Armed Carjacking offense that occurred on October 9, 2021 in the 1400 block of Rhode Island Avenue, Northeast (CCN: 21-146797). He was also charged with Armed Carjacking and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle.

###