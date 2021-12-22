Arrest Made in a Robbery (Force and Violence) Offense: 900 Block of U Street, Northwest

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District announce an arrest has been made in reference to a Robbery (Force and Violence) offense that occurred on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, in the 900 block of U Street, Northwest.

At approximately 3:50 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect assaulted the victim and took the victim’s property. The suspect then fled the scene and was later arrested by responding officers.

On Tuesday, December 21, 2021, a 15 year-old juvenile male, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Robbery (Force and Violence).

###