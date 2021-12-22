All Things Judicial Focuses on Charitable Giving Through the State Employees Combined Campaign

The latest episode of All Things Judicial focuses on the State Employees Combined Campaign (SECC) and a selection of charities supported by Judicial Branch employees. Chief Justice Paul Newby kicks-off the podcast with a holiday greeting to Branch employees and is followed by a series of interviews with representatives from the SECC, Second Chance Pet Adoptions, North Carolina Museum of Art, and Families Together. A video version of these interviews can be found on the NCcourts YouTube channel.

"As Chief Justice, the head of the Judicial Branch, I want to say how grateful I am for each one of you and all that you do everyday to fulfill our constitutional mandates that the courts will be open and justice will be administered without favor, denial, or delay," Newby said on the podcast.