People Looking For Poor Credit Financial Products In The UK Can Turn To Money Trumpet

/EIN News/ -- London, Dec. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Money Trumpet, a company offering a bespoke financial service for people with poor credit in the UK, is ramping up staff and streamlining operations to accommodate the surge in applications that it usually receives during the holiday season.

Christmas holidays are a particularly special time in the western world as families come together, reminisce on the year gone by, and recoup their faculties to inculcate a positive outlook for the coming year. Christmas holidays are celebrated with an equally festive cheer in the UK where residents indulge in treating themselves and their loved ones to gifts and presents that will be cherished for a lifetime. Britons are big spenders when it comes to the holidays and after last year’s celebrations were marred by the global pandemic, they are expected to rush back again to digital and retail shelves with fervor to stock up on the gifts they’ve been eyeing all year round. The total Christmas spending, according to the BBC, has risen for 2021, with the average person expecting to spend £1,108 during the festive season. This represents a rise of over £200 versus the average spend in 2020 (£883).

However, as the worldwide economy has been in tatters for most of last year, many families are struggling to gather the funds that they need to spread the love and joy to their loved ones. Many households just do not have enough options to get themselves the much-needed financial boost to make the coming holiday celebrations memorable.

Money Trumpet says that it is here to help those families and individuals in the UK who are in need by offering financial bad credit products that can help them turn their holidays around. The company says that it has recognized the role that it plays in helping families across the country make the most of this festive time and has, accordingly, hired more staff and is focusing on faster application processing to be able to help more people this holiday season.

A spokesperson for the company talks about its expansion for the holiday season by saying, “Every year we get a flood of applications near the holidays as everyone is trying their best to make the most magical time of the year a happy and fruitful one for themselves and their families. We realize the important role that we play in our clients’ lives and we feel extremely lucky and privileged to be able to help spread joy to those that need it the most. That is why we have decided to step up our game this holiday season and are hiring extra personnel who will be ready to answer any and all questions that you may have about our products and services at the drop of a hat. We are removing all obstacles to make sure that you don’t have to wait too long to get your application approved.”

Money Trumpet offers a range of financial services at distinct advantages that separate it from its peers. The service offered by the company is completely free and it never charges any fees. As an introducer, the company only receives a fee or commission when an application is accepted and it doesn’t affect the customer or the agreement they have with the provider. The company also offers a no-frills application process that respects the time and needs of the applicants. The straightforward application takes around two minutes to complete and once agreed upon by the financial provider, the client could potentially have a decision within minutes, subject to the provider’s approval and requirements.

The company makes transparent all costs, assuring the client that there are no hidden fees and all costs are clearly displayed so that the client knows exactly how much they are going to be paying back. Clients are also free to cancel within the allotted time if they change their minds. Money Trumpet does its part to make the experience pleasant for its clients by ensuring that all financial providers that it works with are authorized by the FCA (Financial Conduct Authority) and follow all the applicable UK laws.

###

For more information about Money Trumpet, contact the company here:



Money Trumpet

Sarah Minter

020 3974 1119

info@moneytrumpet.co.uk

1st Floor

5 Mile End Road

London

E1 4TP

Sarah Minter