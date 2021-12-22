General Services Announces the Appointment of the New Chief Procurement Officer for the Office of State Procurement

December 22, 2021

ANNAPOLIS, MD – The Maryland Department of General Services (DGS) today announced the appointment of Mike Zimmerman as the new Chief Procurement Officer (CPO) for the State of Maryland, who will lead the DGS’ Office of State Procurement. The CPO is responsible for all procurement activities for the state’s executive branch, with the exceptions of the Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) and the University System of Maryland.

“Mike Zimmerman has dedicated his career to understanding the ins and outs of procurement, having worked in the industry for over 40 years,” said Governor Hogan. “Mike’s experience in procurement policy and procedures, along with his commitment to public service, make him an outstanding choice to be our next chief procurement officer.”

“Mike Zimmerman brings a wealth of procurement knowledge and experience he has gained during his service in the public and private sectors,” said Lt. Governor Boyd Rutherford. “His work on the Commission to Modernize State Procurement was instrumental in guiding reorganization and modernization of the state’s procurement processes and regulations. I look forward to continued progress under Mike Zimmerman’s leadership as Maryland’s chief procurement officer.”

“We are very excited to have Mike Zimmerman join our DGS family,” said Secretary Ellington E. Churchill, Jr. “He is a highly respected and accomplished executive manager committed to ensuring that procurement in the State of Maryland runs as efficiently as possible.”

Mr. Zimmerman previously served as the MDOT Chief Procurement Officer from 2015 to 2021. During his time at MDOT he oversaw all procurement and material management functions, as well as the Office of Project Quality Management. In his role at MDOT, Mr. Zimmerman oversaw the development, implementation, and compliance monitoring of all MDOT procurement policies and procedures.

“I’m honored Governor Hogan has asked me to lead the state’s premier procurement unit at General Services’ Office of State Procurement,” said Mike Zimmerman. “I am excited to join the team and bring forward my knowledge and experience to continue to better develop our state’s procurement processes.”

In his role as CPO, Mr. Zimmerman will chair the Procurement Improvement Council, which was statutorily created to ensure state procurement uses the most advanced procurement methods, techniques, policies, and procedures for all procurement and contract management activities. As CPO, he will also advise the Board of Public Works on the procurement process and recommend changes to both regulation and statute as they relate to state procurement. Additionally, Mr. Zimmerman will advise the General Assembly on proposed legislation aimed to enhance the efficiency and transparency of state procurement.

