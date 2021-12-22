River Otter trapping closes for the season in the Upper Snake Region

The river otter harvest quota for Idaho’s Upper Snake Region was reached at 5 p.m. Tuesday, December 21. The otter trapping season for the entire region closes 72 hours after the harvest quota has been met. As a result, the otter season for the Upper Snake closes at 5 p.m. Friday, December 24.

Any otter trapped in the Upper Snake Region after 5 p.m. Friday, December 24 must be surrendered to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game office, 4279 Commerce Circle in Idaho Falls for a $10.00 reward.

Trappers can call 1-800-323-4334 or visit https://idfg.idaho.gov/trap/otter/quota for the most up-to-date information on otter harvest limits and closures. For more information on reporting requirements, review page 34 of the 2020 & 2021 Upland Game, Turkey & Furbearer Seasons and Rules.