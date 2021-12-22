Bình Dương conference brings together sellers, buyers of agricultural, forestry and seafood products

VIETNAM, December 22 -

The delegates attend at a conference on connecting suppliers and buyers of goods in Bình Dương Province. VNA/VNS Photo

BÌNH DƯƠNG — A three-day conference to help link up producers and buyers of agricultural, forestry and seafood products goods is being held in Bình Dương Province with more than 100 businesses in attendance.

The event, which began on December 21, seeks to create opportunities for businesses to learn from and connect with domestic and foreign partners through online B2B matching sessions, display their goods and services and share with them market information from all provinces in the southern key economic region.

It also aims to mitigate the difficulties faced by enterprises in the province and create favourable conditions for them to tie up with partners.

Attendees appreciated Bình Dương for resuming economic activities, saying transportation and consumption of goods have become normal and are relatively stable.

The province's e-commerce platform allows businesses to register, display products and sell them.

The platform is capable of handling multiple orders at the same time and quickly expanding the scope of advertising.

The conference also includes a webinar on ‘Supporting the consumption and export of goods through the trading floor’ and a suppliers’ conference titled ‘Contact, answer, connect between distribution businesses, e-commerce businesses and potential suppliers.’

To connect with the domestic market, manufacturers, distributors, and businesses in the province had opportunities to connect with eight leading distribution channels, Vinmart, Saigon Union of Trading Co-operatives (Saigon Co.op), Aeon, Lotte, Richfood, Mqk, Pla18, and Mega Market.

The conference was held by the province's Department of Industry and Trade, the Center for Investment Promotion, Trade and Industrial Development and the World Trade Center Bình Dương New City. — VNS