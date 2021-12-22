RUSSIA, December 22 - On 22 December, Yerevan, Armenia, hosted the 20th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Armenia.

Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk with Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan before the 20th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between Russia and Armenia

Before the start of the meeting, Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan received Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk. The officials discussed the results of bilateral trade and economic cooperation in 2021 and prospects for its development. They emphasised their comprehensive efforts to promote economic and investment cooperation and noted the growth of trade. They agreed that there was potential to step up ties between regions and expand dialogue between the business circles of the two countries.

During the conversation, Mr Overchuk and Mr Pashinyan exchanged views on the performance of the trilateral working group co-chaired by Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan, Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia and Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation. They also reviewed prospects for restoring transport links in the South Caucasus.

The meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission was co-chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk and Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan.

The parties discussed a broad range of issues of trade and economic cooperation, paying special attention to industry, transport, education, digitalisation and the fuel-and-energy sector.

