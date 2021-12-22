Submit Release
Mikhail Mishustin’s telephone conversation with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis

RUSSIA, December 22 - Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin had a telephone conversation with Prime Minister of the Hellenic Republic Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Both heads of government discussed joint efforts to implement agreements reached during Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ visit to Russia in December 2021. They focused on expanding Russian-Greek trade and economic cooperation, including the energy sector, industry, transportation, tourism and other areas. They also touched upon the Covid-19 response effort and measures to protect the health of Russian and Greek citizens.

Mikhail Mishustin and Kyriakos Mitsotakis exchanged greetings ahead of the New Year and Orthodox Christmas.

