Florida PSC Presents Triple E Award to Tampa Bay History Center

TALLAHASSEE — Reviewing its own "history" and preparing for a more energy efficient future, the Tampa Bay History Center recently implemented energy efficient measures to improve the Center's overall energy performance. For its innovation and energy savings, the Center is receiving the Florida Public Service Commission's (PSC) quarterly Triple E Award for Energy Efficiency Efforts. "Energy efficiency doesn't happen overnight, and we applaud Tampa Bay History Center's leadership team in working with Tampa Electric Company to invest in measures that not only save the museum money but ultimately save money for the museum's visitors," said PSC Chairman Gary Clark. "The Center's managers plan to make further adjustments in energy efficiency and expect additional savings in the future." The Center's energy management system project received a rebate from Tampa Electric Company for $11,720.00, and is projected to save 514,074 kWh of energy on an annual basis which equates to $47,294.81 of annual utility bill savings. The environmental impact on this project will be an annual reduction in greenhouse gas emissions of 313.59 tons of CO2, 1,017.87 pounds of NOx, and 1,634.76 pounds of SOx. A few of the project's energy efficient measures include: • Retrofitted the facility's lighting system to light emitting diode (LED) technology along with installing 30' sun shading to the facility's' windows with eastern and southern exposure to lessen the head load into the facility. • Recommissioned the HVAC equipment, controls, and operation perimeters to meet Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) standards. • Upgraded the Center's energy management software with a new system that qualified for a rebate within TECO's Facility Energy Management System DSM program. "Museums preserve the past and educate the present, but they also present high energy demand because of large exhibition rooms and open spaces," said Claus Daniel, the Center's Director of Facilities. "Our newest 9,000 square-foot gallery space addition was designed to achieve the current LEED requirements. To further sustain our Center's future, we worked closely with Tampa Electric Company to improve the overall performance of the complex to remain energy efficient going forward." He added, "Using less energy also means saving more money, an important part of our planning and budgeting, and reduces our carbon footprint." "In recommending energy efficient measures, we worked with the Center to maintain specific levels of lighting, temperature, and humidity to preserve the galleries focusing on 12,000 years of Florida's history," said Karen Sparkman, Tampa Electric Company, Vice President – Customer Experience. "Helping our customers manage their energy usage and costs is paramount to us, and we're proud to be the Center's energy-solutions partner today—and in the future." About The Tampa Bay History Center Founded in 1989 by the Hillsborough County Board of County Commissioners, the History Center opened its new, 60,000 square-foot facility on Tampa's Riverwalk in 2009. Accredited in 2015 by the American Alliance of Museums and a Smithsonian Affiliate museum since 2012, the History Center includes four floors of permanent and temporary exhibition galleries focusing on 12,000 years of Florida's history.