DOJ awards grants to UND Tribal Judicial Institute

The Department of Justice has awarded $850,000 in grants to the Tribal Judicial Institute at the University of North Dakota School of Law.

The DOJ awarded a $600,000 grant for the Institute to provide training and technical assistance in response to violent crime in tribal communities.

Download details of the training and technical assistance grant.

The DOJ awarded a $250,000 grant for the Institute to assist tribes in developing collaboration among state, local and federal entities in the areas of law enforcement, corrections and reentry.

Download details of the tribal collaboration grant.

