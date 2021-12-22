Mitch Gould of Nutritional Products International Looks to 2022 for Continued Growth
NPI Plans to Bring High-Quality Health and Wellness Products to America From the Four Corners of the World
We have worked with companies from Europe, South Central and South America, Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa. In 2022, we will reach out to product manufacturers from all seven continents.”BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Mitch Gould, founder and CEO of Nutritional Products International, says goodbye to 2021, he is also looking forward to 2022.
— Mitch Gould, CEO and Founder of Nutritional Products International
“The retail industry rebounded well from the pandemic in 2021,” Gould said. “In addition, we just had a record-breaking holiday sales season, a much-needed positive sign on how resilient the U.S. economy has been during the health crisis.”
During the third quarter as NPI, a global brand management firm based in Boca Raton, Fl., planned for the holiday season, Gould also prepared for 2022, which promises to be even better than this year.
“NPI, which works with health and wellness brands to launch products in the U.S., has brought countless products from overseas to American consumers,” Gould said. “We have worked with companies from Europe, South Central and South America, Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa, to name just a few. In 2022, however, we will reach out to product manufacturers from all seven continents.”
The NPI team already works with companies in many different time zones.
“Look, I start my day in Europe and now will end my day in Asian countries across the Pacific Rim,” Gould said. “This shows that distribution never sleeps, which is why we plan to add a night shift in 2022.
“We talk regularly with health and wellness brands looking to launch products in the U.S.,” Gould added. “They turn to us to give them the best guidance possible, which is why we have veteran retail professionals at NPI with years of experience.”
To make launches go smoothly, Gould developed the “Evolution of Distribution” platform, which brings together all the services needed to introduce products to American consumers.”
“Breaking into the United States, the largest consumer market in the world, is not easy and can be costly,” Gould said. “That is why I developed NPI’s ‘Evolution of Distribution’ platform.
“We offer sales, marketing, logistics, and regulatory compliance expertise to all our clients,” Gould said. “We’ve always had online distribution services, but because of the pandemic, we have given e-commerce a stronger emphasis.”
Gould’s connection to digital distribution dates back to the early 2000s when he was the leader of a “Powerhouse Trifecta” that placed more than 150 products with Amazon’s new health and wellness category.
“I worked with Jeff Fernandez, who was on the team that Amazon put together to stock its virtual shelves with innovative health and wellness brands, and Kenneth E. Collin, who was vice president of sales for Muscle Foods,” Gould said. “We are proud that we played a role in Amazon’s expansion.”
The “Powerhouse Trifecta” worked so well together, which is why Fernandez is now NPI’s president, and Collins is the company’s executive vice president,” Gould said.
“NPI has a veteran team with decades of experience and knowledge about the retail industry,” Gould added.
For more information, visit www.nutricompany.com.
MORE ON NPI AND ITS FOUNDER
NPI is a privately-held company specializing in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skin-care products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand their products' distribution in the U.S. retail market.
Mitch Gould, the founder of NPI, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Gould developed the "Evolution of Distribution" platform, which provides domestic and international product manufacturers with the sales, marketing, and product distribution expertise required to succeed in the world's largest market -- the United States. In the early 2000s, Gould was part of a “Powerhouse Trifecta” that placed more than 150 products on Amazon’s new health and wellness category.
Gould, known as a global marketing guru, also has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.
Andrew Polin
Nutritional Products International
+1 561-421-3045
email us here