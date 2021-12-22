Electric Massagers Market Revenue To Register Robust Growth Rate During 2020-2027, Says Allied Market Research

Electric Massagers Market

Electric Massagers Market User, Type, Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027, COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The worldwide pandemic occurrence has significantly reduced the demand for electric massager market.” — Roshan Deshmukh

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Electric Massagers Market" The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

The rise in disposable income, increase in number of spas, and surge in popularity of leisure drive the growth of the electric massagers market. Besides, growing awareness about massagers such as head massagers, neck & shoulder massagers, and back & body massagers consisting of multiple benefits are the factors expected to boost the market growth.

Electric massager proves to be an excellent therapy for joint and muscle pain as it helps in relieving and preventing serious back pain, cold shoulder, arthritis, and spondylitis problems in the future. It helps to treat migraine and severe headaches. While a head massage relaxes the brain directly, a face and neck massage presses dots on your nerves and jaws to relieve you from pain. It helps in healing the injuries and swellings. A foot massager or a massage of deep tissue is a very convenient and useful treatment to cure any injuries caused by sports or physical activity. Massagers help relax the muscles and nerves, boosting a lot of positive energy in the body which relieves the mind from stress and helps the person to sleep better.

Increase in technological advancements in electrical massage and the frequent launch of various electrical massages by manufacturers are other factors expected to increase global market growth in the next few years.

People are now becoming aware of the various health benefits physically as well as mentally associated with electrical massages and giving themselves their massage treatments are some of the factors that provide opportunities during the forecast period for key players dealing in the electrical massagers market.

Geographically Analysis - North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA (Middle East, Brazil, and Rest of LAMEA)

The key market players profiled in the report include Panasonic Corporation, MedMassager, Joicom Corporation, Shenzhen Relcare Electronics, LURACO Technologies Corporation, Dr. Physio, Omron Corporation, Medisana GmbH, and others.

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis:

○ Closure of all spas, non-available at online channels hampers the growth of the electric massager market.

○ The supply chain of electric massager has been disrupted due to the trade barriers.

Key Benefits of the Report:

○ This study presents the analytical depiction of the electric massagers industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

○ The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the electric massagers market share.

○ The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global electric massagers market growth scenario.

○ Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

○ The report provides a detailed electric massagers market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

