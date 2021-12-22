SB532 in Sen: Senate Substitute Amendment 1 offered by Senator Bernier - 2021-12-22

WISCONSIN, December 22 - An Act to renumber 252.14 (1) (ar) 4q.; to amend 15.08 (1m) (b), 36.25 (11) (b), 46.03 (44), 48.981 (2m) (b) 1., 60.23 (9), 69.01 (6g), 77.54 (14) (b), 77.54 (14) (d), 118.15 (3) (a), 118.25 (1) (a), 118.29 (1) (e), 146.82 (3) (a), 146.89 (1) (r) 1., 155.01 (7), 252.11 (10), 255.06 (1) (d), 255.07 (1) (d), 257.01 (5) (a) and (b), 448.03 (2) (a), 448.56 (1), 448.56 (1m) (b), 450.03 (1) (e), 450.11 (7) (b), 462.04, 895.48 (1m) (a) (intro.) and 2., 905.04 (1) (b) and (c), (2) and (3), 961.01 (19) (a), 961.23 (6) and 961.41 (3j); and to create 15.08 (1m) (bm), 15.405 (7f), 48.981 (2) (a) 1m., 69.18 (1) (cj), 77.54 (14) (f) 1m., 146.81 (1) (dc), 146.997 (1) (d) 4m., 180.1901 (1m) (h), 252.14 (1) (ar) 4s., 440.03 (13) (b) 39g. and 39h., 440.08 (2) (a) 47g. and 47h., 446.02 (9) (e), 450.10 (3) (a) 12., 450.11 (8) (g), chapter 466, 905.04 (1) (br), 961.397 and 990.01 (22m) of the statutes; Relating to: the regulation and licensure of naturopathic doctors, creating a naturopathic medicine examining board, granting rule-making authority, and providing a penalty. (FE)