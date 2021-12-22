The only reason to use a phone in church - Canadian churches, synagogues and temples take donations via an app

werbylo donation app donation app QR code donation

The app allows worshipers to donate replacing cash collections in religious centers across the globe - the only good reason to use smartphones in a church.

we rise by lifting others” — Robert Ingersoll

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 22, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- An app that allows worshipers to donate in just three clicks is replacing cash collections in churches, synagogues, and temples, across the globe - and could be the only good reason to have a smartphone in hand at church.With cash becoming an outdated mode of payment, fewer people carrying spare change, and many congregations moving to online worship during the pandemic, the generous cash donations that many places of worship depend on suddenly halted in 2020.Spotting this problem Werbylo, a Canadian crowdfunding app, decided to tackle the funding issue with a modern-day solution, offering places of worship a low-cost online platform to collect their congregation’s tithes, offerings, and donations.Now places of worship can simply ask their followers to download the Werbylo app onto their smartphone (or log onto the Werbylo website) to support their community via an online donation, regardless of whether they choose to attend face-to-face worship or watch online in the safety of their home.Asking the congregation to use the app whilst attending worship in person also reduces the risk of spreading viruses whilst passing the collections box or offerings plate through the crowd, a practice that has been advised against in some governments’ Covid-19 hygiene protocols and social distancing measures.Reports from Imagine Canada’s Sector Monitor Study this year stated that 68% of Canadian charities and nonprofits, including places of worship, had suffered a decline in donations.Whilst another study by the Canadian Council of Christian Charities found that 68% of Christian ministries had experienced a significant decline in revenue with two-thirds of those stating they had no other funding source than the offerings plate.Another survey, from Angus Reid for Telus, reported that in the first quarter of 2021 only 39% of Canadians had made a charitable donation compared with 60% before the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.And the effects have been felt globally, with the UK’s Church of England seeing a massive £40million (GBP) slump in parish giving over the last two years due to the pandemic, as congregations were prohibited from worshipping in person.However, that is not the case for all churches, with some who have adopted the online system of accepting donations having made a larger collection than ever before, with Rev J.D. Kennedy of Winsloe United Church in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, telling CBC: “I believe we've been up by about 8%, you know, that's absolutely fantastic.”Not only does Werbylo’s app save worshippers from having to visit the ATM before attending their place of worship, but it also cuts time by avoiding the lengthy task of having to sort, count, and deposit the donations at the end of worship.Those wishing to donate using the app can simply scan the place of worship’s unique QR code which they will most likely have displayed, or they can search for their place of worship using the search function.During the pandemic, the crowdfunding platform has served as a lifeline for many places of worship struggling to keep their buildings maintained and lights switched on.Many religious centers suffered a shortfall when they closed their doors to comply with Covid-19 regulations and lost out on fees for holding services such as weddings and other religious life events.One church-goer Ada Lovelence, of Unitech, said: “This donation app is so convenient. Seeing that I'm so far away from my church home and church family as well as family. And with the pandemic we can't assemble ourselves.“But Werbylo's App made my life easier, this is something that I've been wanting to be able to do.“And it's so easy paying my tithes and offerings using Werbylo's giving App Whilst Moj Moshksar, of the Islamic Center, said: “Thanks to creators of the Werbylo giving app! What a great way to be able to pay tithes and offerings during this pandemic when no one couldn't physically take it into the church house.“I simply scan my church QR code and donate via the user-friendly donation app.”Werbylo’s church donation software also offers places of worship an easy way to manage their volunteers, with each individual able to state their availability, experience, and contact details.This has been vital during the pandemic, when 51% of charities surveyed by Ipsos said they’d had difficulty recruiting volunteers.The software also offers places of worship a recurring payment option to the donors, which fits with many faith traditions of giving a percentage of their earnings as a monthly or annual tithe in support of their church.Before Covid-19 using a cellphone in the church was thought to be disrespectful, however now pulling out the smartphone to make a donation at the right moment is welcome to support.Just as religious groups have had to adapt to societal changes through the centuries, almost all have now embraced technology such as live streaming and video conferencing as a part of their worship.Hundreds of thousands of worshippers have switched over to using apps such as Werbylo to donate larger sums of money than they would feel comfortable doing in cash. As a result, the move away from physical cash could prove fruitful for religious organizations and the communities they serve.Even after the Covid-19 pandemic subsides it’s expected that most places of worship will continue to utilize the technology they have adopted in these trying times.Importantly for those donating large sums of money, donations made through Werbylo are tax deductable when itemized and given to qualifying organizations.Those donating will never be asked to pay a fee, and the organization receiving the payment will only be charged an essential processing fee of 3.9% + $0.30 per transaction, and no hidden monthly or yearly fee and no contract.everyone in the nonprofit industry can register their place of worship to accept donations in the WERBYLO platform, visit Werbylo.com or download the Werbylo app for Apple or Android, and donate in just three taps.

How WERBYLO works