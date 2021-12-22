Eddie Torres Wins Best Original Score for Life Ain’t Like the Movies
by Fran BriggsLOS ANGELES, CA, USA, December 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eddie Torres has won Best Original Score at the Fusion International Film Festival in the U.K. (Dec. 17). The international award-winning film composer/music producer wrote the original score for “Life Ain’t Like the Movies.” The film features Paul Bates (“Coming To America”) and Cinda Williams ("Mo Better Blues").
In “Life Ain’t Like the Movies,” quirky, high school student, Chone (played by Lee Paris) transitions from a 16-year-old teen to becoming a young adult. Along the way he is exposed to a litany of life experiences including love, death, bullies, and social awkwardness.
“Life Ain’t Like the Movies” was written and directed by Robert Butler. It was nominated for 7 awards and won in two categories. In addition to Torres, Paul Bates was named “Best Supporting Actor.”
Torres has scored films that have received several awards and nominations in America and internationally. He has composed the music for TV reality shows such as "Long Lost Family," “Murder for Hire,” "Super Nanny," “License To Kill” and more. To his credit is producing the theme music for Chicago’s TV show, WGN (“Inspirational Sounds”), and TV jingles for Telemundo. Eddie Torres has also composed the music for documentaries such as "Self Served."
After accepting his award, the Illinois resident honored his parents, Manuel Torres and Maria (Monin). He credits his father for sparking his passion for music when the elder put a $26.00 guitar in his hand. Manuel loved music and played with several musicians in Puerto Rico for decades.
Unfortunately, completing the score to the film would become one of the most memorable and toughest films Torres had to score. His father died before he could complete it. Being available for his mother was a priority, and grieving the loss of his loving father was incredibly intense. Torres credits God and a promise he made with dad for finishing the project.
"In May of 2021, while at the tail end of scoring this feature film, I received the hardest phone call I have ever received from Lares, Puerto Rico, my parent’s hometown. My dad was ill and in the ICU,” explained Eddie Torres. “I was confronted with the challenge of completing the score for the film that had scheduled premier dates. I spent my days tending to my dad and supporting and being there for my mother.
In the evenings, I worked on completing the score for the film that would sometimes take me into the next morning. Sadly, my dad didn’t make it; but I promised to continue the musical legacy he left behind. Despite the challenges, I finished the film score in time for the scheduled premiers.”
“Life Ain’t Like the Movies” is available for viewing at Amazon Prime (https://www.amazon.com/Life-Aint-Like-Movies-Bates/dp/B09LHX36ND).
Eddie Torres continues to enter more diverse markets and expand globally. For information on how you or your group might work with Eddie, including bookings, appearances, and interviews, please visit https://www.eddietorresmusic.com/
