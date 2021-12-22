Bacteriophages Therapy Market is Estimated to Reach US$ 3.6 Billion by 2031, Grow at a CAGR 11.6% between 2021-2031
Bacteriophages Therapy Market was $1.05 Bn in 2020, and it is expected to reach $3.6 Billion by 2031. Growing at a commendable CAGR of 11.6% between 2021-2031.MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new market research report published by sheer analytics and insights, “The Global Bacteriophages Therapy Market was $1.05 Billion in 2020, and it is expected to reach $3.6 Billion by 2031. It is eventually growing at a commendable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.6% between 2021-2031”, as per the latest market research report titled Global Bacteriophages Therapy Market - Industry analysis, size, share, growth, trends, and forecast, 2021-2031
Bacteriophages are viruses that can attack and kill bacteria without having any adverse effect on human or animal cells. It can be used with antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. Bacteriophages have recently been recognized as the most effective instrument in biotechnology through a wide range of research and studies fostering the use of bacteriophages across a number of applications. Researchers have also suggested bacteriophages as a feasible option to antibiotics for a number of antibiotic-resistant bacterial strains. Moreover, it can also be used as a biocontrol agent in the oil and agriculture industry because bacterial fouling in oilfields frequently leads to critical harm to gas pipelines which results in rising capital cost.
Moreover, bacteriophages can also be used as vaccine vehicles and as phage displays for numerous antibodies and proteins. The Bacteriophages Therapy Market is primarily driven by its significant role in molecular and genetics biology. The growing importance of bacteriophage in the bacterial fermentation process is also projected to boost the market growth. Moreover, the significant role of bacteriophage in manufacturing such as biotechnology and food products is projected to propel the market growth over the forecast period. However, government regulations for approval as an alternative to antibiotics is expected to restrict market growth to some extent. Apart from this, the rapid use of bacteriophages as vaccine carriers across the world is projected to offer an ample amount of opportunity to the Bacteriophages market in the coming forecast period from 2020 to 2028.
The primary key players in the Bacteriophages Therapy Market include Adaptive Phage Therapeutics, Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc., BiomX Ltd., ContraFect Corporation, Enbiotix, Inc.,Eligo Bioscience SA, Eliava Biopreparations Ltd., Fixed-phage Ltd., Intodeworld, Inc., InnoPhage, Ltd, Intralytix, Inc., Locus Biosciences, Inc., Micreos BV, Nextbiotics, OPTIPHARM Co., Ltd., PhagePro, Inc., Phagelux, Inc., Pherecydes Pharma, Phagomed Biopharma GmbH., Phi Therapeutics, TechnoPhage and Others.
The Global Bacteriophages Therapy Market Has Been Segmented into:
Global Bacteriophages Therapy Market: By Targeted Bacteria
Escherichia coli,
Staphylococcus aureus,
Streptococcus,
Pseudomonas aeruginosa,
Salmonella,
Others
Global Bacteriophages Therapy Market: By Disease Indication
Urinary Tract Infections,
Chronic Otitis,
Dental Extraction,
Chronic Ulcerative Colitis,
Bone Infection,
Wound and Skin Infections,
Cystic Fibrosis,
Others (Eye Infections, Lung Infections, Oral Infections, GI Infections etc.)
Global Bacteriophages Therapy Market: By Route of Administration
Oral,
Topical,
Parenteral
Others
Global Bacteriophages Therapy Market: By Region
North America
USA
Canada
Mexico
Rest of North America
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
India
China
Japan
South Korea
Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America, Middle East & Africa
Brazil
South Africa
UAE
Rest of LAMEA
