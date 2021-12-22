Iowa Mississippi River Parkway Commission to meet Jan. 10 virtually

AMES, Iowa –Dec. 22, 2021 – The Iowa Mississippi River Parkway Commission (MRPC) will meet Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, virtually.

Interested parties may attend the meeting by using the Zoom link: https://us06web.zoom.us/j / and Meeting ID: 86562712897 and passcode: 793745. The link will be active shortly before the meeting and discontinued immediately after the meeting ends.

Iowa Mississippi River Parkway Commission Agenda 10 a.m. Roll call Welcome and introductions 10:15 a.m. *Approval of Dec. 6, 2021, meeting minutes *Treasurer report and approval 10:30 a.m. Budget -Update on the winter radio ads *Discuss and allocate for the current year 11:30 a.m. National and State MRPC Committee reports -Culture and Heritage and interpretive center reports -Marketing -Transportation -Environment, Recreation, and Agriculture 12:00 p.m. Adjourn for lunch 12:30 p.m. Chair report 1 p.m. Comments from interpretive centers Ex officio member and other reports 1:30 p.m. Presentation by Anne Lewis, Pilot, National Mississippi River Parkway Commission 2:30 p.m. Reports and updates 4 p.m. Future meeting schedule Adjourn

*Action item

Note: The Iowa Mississippi River Parkway Commission Inc., a 501(c)(4) tax-exempt fundraising organization, will meet immediately following the meeting of the Iowa Mississippi River Parkway Commission.

Contact: Emily Whaley, Iowa Department of Transportation, at 515-239-1629 emily.whaley@iowadot.us.

The MRPC is a multistate organization that works collectively to preserve, promote, and enhance the scenic, historic, and recreational resources of the Mississippi River; to foster the economic growth of the corridor; and to develop the national, scenic, and historic parkway known as the Great River Road.

As part of the MRPC, the Iowa MRPC focuses on the same mission objectives in relation to Iowa's portions of the National Scenic Byway, the Iowa Great River Road, and the Mississippi River Valley. The governor appoints members to the Iowa MRPC from each of the 10 counties that border the Mississippi River. These include Allamakee, Clayton, Dubuque, Jackson, Clinton, Scott, Muscatine, Louisa, Des Moines, and Lee counties. The Iowa MRPC also includes ex officio members from the Iowa Department of Transportation, Iowa Department of Natural Resources, Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs, and Iowa Economic Development Authority’s Iowa Tourism Office.