Diamond Equity Research Initiates Coverage on Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRBP)

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Dec. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diamond Equity Research, a leading equity research firm with a focus on small capitalization public companies has initiated coverage of Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP). The in-depth 24-page initiation report includes detailed information on the Kiromic BioPharma Inc.’s business model, services, industry, valuation, management, and risks.



The full research report is available here. Highlights from the report include:

Large Market Opportunity

Diamond AI: Differentiating Factor - One of the major limitations of cancer immunotherapy has been identifying the tumor-specific antigens (TSAs) that are solely expressed by tumor cells allowing the cell therapies to target and destroy the tumor cells. Identifying TSAs with high specificity is the key to enhancing the safety and efficacy of cancer immunotherapy. Kiromic’s Diamond AI platform can potentially drastically reduce the difficulty in identifying clinically significant biomarkers using big data science and over a billion data points compressing man years and billions of dollars spent on drug development. Diamond generates a prioritized list of cancer immunological targets for T cells and B cells. While the targets identified for the current pipeline of therapies have yet to prove efficacy and safety in clinical trials, initial encouraging results from preclinical trials and the pilot phase 1 data of the company’s cancer vaccine candidate provide encouraging data of Diamond’s ability to identify TSAs with high specificity.



Valuation

Valuation - Kiromic is targeting a market with high unmet needs. We believe the company’s next-generation AI-based immunotherapies coupled with a large market provides opportunity. Assuming positive data, we model the approval and commercialization in FY2027. With over 57,000 annual cases just in the U.S. and 5 years overall survival rate of just 10%, pancreatic cancer is currently being treated with chemotherapies and targeted therapies with minimal success provide a huge and untapped market. Based on our assumptions, we have valued Kiromic BioPharma at $6.70 per share, contingent on successful execution by the company.



Kiromic BioPharma, Inc.

Kiromic BioPharma leverages AI-based technology to develop next-generation immunotherapies for solid tumors. The company has concentrated its efforts on developing allogeneic CAR-T therapies using the Gamma Delta approach. Kiromic’s lead therapy candidate, KiroVax is a cancer vaccine that has exhibited encouraging results in the pilot phase 1 study.

For more information, visit https://ir.kiromic.com.

About Diamond Equity Research

Diamond Equity Research is a leading equity research and corporate access firm focused on small capitalization companies. Diamond Equity Research is an approved sell-side provider on major institutional investor platforms including Factset, Morningstar, and Thomson One.

For more information, visit https://www.diamondequityresearch.com.

Disclosures:

Diamond Equity Research LLC is being compensated by Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. for producing research materials regarding Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. and its securities, which is meant to subsidize the high cost of creating the report and monitoring the security, however the views in the report reflect that of Diamond Equity Research. All payments are received upfront and are billed for an annual or semi-annual research engagement. As of 12/22/2021 the issuer had paid us $35,000 for our company sponsored research services, which commenced 11/17/2021 and is billed annually. Diamond Equity Research LLC may be compensated for non-research related services, including presenting at Diamond Equity Research investment conferences, press releases and other additional services. The non-research related service cost is dependent on the company, but usually do not exceed $5,000. The issuer has not paid us for non-research related services as of 12/22/21. Issuers are not required to engage us for these additional services. Additional fees may have accrued since then. Although Diamond Equity Research company sponsored reports are based on publicly available information and although no investment recommendations are made within our company sponsored research reports, given the small capitalization nature of the companies we cover we have adopted an internal trading procedure around the public companies by whom we are engaged, with investors able to find such policy on our website public disclosures page. This report and press release do not consider individual circumstances and does not take into consideration individual investor preferences. Statements within this report may constitute forward-looking statements, these statements involve many risk factors and general uncertainties around the business, industry, and macroeconomic environment. Investors need to be aware of the high degree of risk in small capitalization equities including the complete loss of their investment. Investors can find various risk factors in the initiation report and in the 10K filings for Kiromic BioPharma, Inc.

