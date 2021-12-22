Helsinn Healthcare SA and Juniper Biologics Pte Ltd sign exclusive distribution, license and supply agreements
Lugano, Switzerland – Singapore, 22 December, 2021 - Helsinn Healthcare SA ("Helsinn"), a fully integrated, global biopharma company with a diversified pipeline of innovative oncology assets and strong track-record of commercial execution, and Juniper Biologics Pte Ltd ("Juniper"), a science-led healthcare company focused on researching, developing and commercializing novel therapies, announced today the signing of exclusive distribution, license and supply agreements for Aloxi®, Onicit®, Paloxi®, Akynzeo® (IV and oral formulations) and anamorelin (INN).
Under the terms of the agreements, Helsinn has granted Juniper exclusive licenses to register, import, distribute, promote, market and sell these products in Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and certain markets in Middle East and Africa.
Approved products:
• Aloxi, Onicit and Paloxi (Palonosetron hydrochloride, IV, 0.25 mg as Palonosetron) for the prevention of chemotherapy induced nausea and vomiting (CINV)
• Aloxi and Onicit (Palonosetron hydrochloride, IV, 0.075 mg as Palonosetron) for the prevention of post-operative nausea and vomiting (PONV)
• Aloxi (Palonosetron hydrochloride, oral, 0.5 mg as Palonosetron) for the prevention of CINV
• Akynzeo (Netupitant and Palonosetron hydrochloride, oral and Fosnetupitant and Palonosetron hydrochloride, IV) for the prevention of CINV
Product[s] under development:
Anamorelin (INN), an investigational, is a selective, novel, orally active ghrelin receptor agonist being developed for the treatment of malignancy-associated weight loss and anorexia in non-small cell lung cancer patients. Ghrelin is an endogenous peptide primarily secreted by the stomach. Upon binding to its receptor, ghrelin stimulates multiple pathways in the positive regulation of body weight, muscle mass, appetite and metabolism.
Riccardo Braglia, Helsinn Group Vice Chairman and CEO, commented:
“This agreement with Juniper Biologics further secures access to Helsinn’s supportive care products for those patients in real need in these important markets. We are pleased to be partnering with Juniper Biologics and are happy to share the future growth based on their top management vast knowledge in commercialization of novel therapies in these markets. We would like to always make a difference in the lives of many patients living with cancer.”
Raman Singh, CEO of Juniper Biologics, commented:
“Juniper Biologics was founded on a vision to provide the next generation of life-changing therapies to address unmet patient needs. Our partnership with the Helsinn Group with their excellence in innovation and cancer supportive care, helps us further this goal and is an important extension of our commitment to increase access to break-through medicines and to offer relief to patients suffering with cancer.”
About Aloxi®, Onicit®, Paloxi® and Akynzeo®
The exact therapeutic indication may be different in each country. Please consult the official approved product information in your country.
About the Helsinn Group
Helsinn is a fully integrated, global biopharma company headquartered in Lugano, Switzerland. It is focused on improving the lives of cancer patients all over the world with a leading position in cancer supportive care and innovative pipeline of cancer therapeutics.
Helsinn is a third-generation family-owned company that since 1976 has been focused on improving the lives of patients, guided by core values of respect, integrity and quality. It operates a unique licensing business model with integrated drug development and manufacturing capabilities. Helsinn has a commercial presence in 190 countries either directly, with operating subsidiaries in the U.S. and China, or via its network of long-standing trusted partners.
Helsinn plays an active and central role in promoting social transformation in favor of people and the environment. Corporate social responsibility is at the heart of everything we do, which is reinforced in the company’s strategic plan by a commitment to sustainable growth.
To learn more about Helsinn Group please visit www.helsinn.com
About Juniper Biologics
Juniper Biologics is a science-led healthcare company focused on delivering novel therapies to improve the health and quality of life of the human race, by building a growing presence in Oncology, Rare/Orphan Diseases and Gene Therapy. Juniper Biologics was founded on a vision to provide treatments for unmet needs focused on specialist therapy areas in which it can make the most difference. Through bold and transformative science, Juniper Biologics is committed to creating possibilities that have the potential to become the next generation of life-changing medicines for patient communities in China, Japan, Asia, Australia & New Zealand, Middle East & Africa.
