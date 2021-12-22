Quigley Eye Specialists Launches “Eye on the Arts” Contest to Celebrate Fine Arts Community in Sarasota
“Eye on the Arts” Contest To Award Local Artist $1,000
As we expand across the state, we would like to recognize and celebrate our local communities as this contest salutes the local artists in Sarasota.”FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- – Quigley Eye Specialists, a leading multispecialty ophthalmology practice, launches the “Eye on the Arts” contest to celebrate local artists in the Sarasota community. Quigley Eye Specialists launched the contest in partnership with Ringling College of Art and Design. Ringling students as well as any artist in the Sarasota community can submit original works of art with an eye care focus that incorporates vision at www.QuigleyEyeontheArts.com. The winner will win a $1,000 scholarship, plus an opportunity for their art to be commissioned and displayed in up to 32 Quigley Eye Specialists locations in Florida.
“As we expand across the state, we would like to recognize and celebrate our local communities as this contest salutes the local artists in Sarasota,” said Frances Wilhelm, Vice President, Business Development and Marketing, Quigley Eye Specialists. “As we continue to grow throughout Florida and with the opening of our recent Sarasota eyecare facility, we can meet and exceed the needs of our patients by providing the best possible care and helping them see the life they love.”
Contest Details:
• Contest runs from November 6 through January 6, 2022.
• Winner announced March 1, during Save Your Vision Week.
• Judging begins January 7, 2022.
• 50% of voting will come from friends and family online and 50% from Quigley Eye Specialists judging panel.
ABOUT QUIGLEY EYE SPECIALISTS
Quigley Eye Specialists is a network of leading multispecialty ophthalmology practices specializing in cataracts, laser cataract surgery, glaucoma, LASIK, dry eye, eyelid surgery, facial plastic surgery, retina, corneal conditions and routine eye care. Headquartered in Florida, with 32 locations throughout the state, Quigley Eye Specialists physicians provides superior care while improving patient lives through innovation and treatment. For more information, visit www.QuigleyEye.com.
