Charitable giving reaches a 5-year high globally and a Canadian crowdfunding platform allows donations in just three tap

we rise by lifting others”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Charitable giving has reached the highest level in five years globally, figures show, despite the covid-19 pandemic putting an end to many cash donations and interrupting millions of fundraising events.
The Charities Aid Foundation’s (CAF) World Giving Index 2021 marked an increase in donations to charities across the globe, with just under a third (31%) of the world’s population giving money to charity in 2020.
But with millions of jobs lost, businesses struggling to stay afloat, and the whole world living in uncertainty during the Covid-19 pandemic…why the sudden outpouring of donations?
It’s believed that a widespread move to virtual donations through newly developed free payment platforms, such as WERBYLO, is part of the reason for the surge in funds - with the average Canadian each donating $1000 to charity in the last year alone.
Ahead of the pandemic charities continued to rely on old-fashioned cash donation boxes placed on the counter at the nation’s stores, despite society’s dwindling reliance on physical money.
However, over the past two years, 42% of charities said they had cut down their cash donation collections due to the pandemic - as relying on supporters to have cash or spare change has become not only outdated but unhygienic.
Desperate to continue fundraising millions of charities globally turned their efforts to virtual crowdfunding platforms, reaching out to their supporters for help as they remained in the safety of their homes.
In Canada and the U.S. specifically, this was made easier by the introduction of free donation software technology from WERBYLO (which stands for: We Rise By Lifting Others), a crowdfunding platform and app that allows charities of any size to accept payment online without having to pay unjust monthly or annual fees.
Unlike WERBYLO, which is free to use for donators and has no hidden monthly fees for non-profits and charities, many crowdfunding platforms have previously prevented charities from making the move online, as they charged charities large fees to accept their hard-earned donations via their payment platform.
Another uplifting finding from the CAF’s World Giving Index 2021 was the discovery that more than three billion people (55% of the world’s population) helped someone they didn’t know in 2020 during the Covid-19 global crisis.
Mani Rahnama, founder of WERBYLO, said: “There’s no doubt that charitable giving has moved to the forefront of many people’s minds during the pandemic as perspectives on what’s important have shifted away from material possessions and more towards health and wellbeing.
“But as stores, churches, and charity kiosks closed up, and charity fundraisers were cancelled, there were fewer ways to donate than ever before. For example, can you remember the last time you saw a charity box at the checkout?
“We created WERBYLO, an online crowdfunding platform, to allow charities, non-profits, and places of worship of any size to be able to accept payments from their supporters free of charge, and without the need for a physical exchange of cash.
“WERBYLO makes it easier to act on that moment of goodwill within seconds, by simply pulling out your phone.
“For example, if you’re walking down the street and you see a homeless person or a billboard that makes you feel like donating now, you can make your contribution in just three clicks on the WERBYLO app.
“Our platform takes the hassle out of trying to donate online, removing the time-consuming struggle of finding the charity’s website and filling out endless electronic forms required to make the donation.
“As billions of people adjust their lives around the uncertainty of the covid-19 pandemic, the charity sector has also had to adapt.
“So far our crowdfunding platform has raised an incredible $110 million for good causes since launching, our goal is for it to reach $1 billion in 2022 as more and more charities move donations online.
“For generous people with the desire to give, it’s as simple as opening the WERBYLO website, searching for your charity, and donating. The whole process can be done in just three clicks.”'
So, how is the charity sector set to change over the next year? There’s no doubt that many of the changes made during covid-19 will remain, with 48% of charities telling CAF they believe fundraising has changed forever.
Over half of the charities surveyed by CAF stated that they planned to increase their digital fundraising capacity, with 45% stating that they’d already improved their digital payment capability - taking donations online through platforms such as WERBYLO.
But it is not only charities that are turning to online technology to fund their organizations, with hundreds of churches, temples, and synagogues also relying on the WERBYLO app to help collect worshipers’ contributions.
This has been an essential tool for places of worship, both when sermons and prayers were held online, and as congregations returned to physical worship, with physical cash donations halted to prevent the transmission of covid-19.
A whopping 30% of all charitable donations are now made on a mobile phone, up from just 9% in 2014.
With that in mind, it’s no surprise that convenient apps like WERBYLO have been so successful in a period of economic uncertainty.
Another positive to come out of the past year is that confidence in the Canadian charity sector has reached a record-high, with the AFP Foundation for Philanthropy finding that 87% of those surveyed believed in the organizations that make up the sector.
Yet some areas of the charity sector did unsurprisingly suffer due to the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, with the number of volunteers dropping as people shielded from the virus at home.
Around 57% of those who told the AFP Foundation for Philanthropy that they’d decided to stop volunteering, said that they had done so because of the health implications of Covid-19.
