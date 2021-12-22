Decorative Coatings Market Share by Resins, Technology, End User, and Region | Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

Decorative Coatings Market

PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, USA, December 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, “Decorative coatings Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027” The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

Decorative coatings Market report provides an in-depth study of the market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and the current market scenario. The Decorative coatings market report also focuses on the subjective aspect of the industry. Furthermore, the study takes in the key findings, in regards to market overview and investment opportunities.

At the same time, the report also encompasses the competitive landscape including comprehensive profiles of the major frontrunners in the industry. The leading players are considered based on their revenue size, product portfolio, market share, key marketing stratagems, and overall contribution to the market growth.

The demand for decorative coatings is projected to witness substantial growth during the projected timeframe, due to rise in population. In addition, growing population rate across the world is considered to be a significant factor for the growth of decorative coatings market.

Increase in customization in refurbishments and dyes along with rise in per capita income in emerging economies is predicted to propel market growth during the projected timeframe. Rise in buying power of consumers is expected to boost the refurbishments of homes and offices.

COVID-19 impact analysis

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic left a significant impact on the global economy. The Decorative coatings market report provides a detailed study of the micro- and macro-economic impacts of the pandemic. Moreover, the analysis depicts the direct impact of COVID-19 on the Decorative coatings market. It recapitulates the detailed information about the market extent and shares owing to the impact of the outbreak. The report also emphasizes on the supply chain and the sales of the Decorative coatings market. Last but not the least; the study also exhibits a post-COVID-19 scenario, portraying different measures and initiatives taken by the government bodies across the world.

By Technology

• Waterborne

• Solvent-borne

• UV-cured

• Others

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

• The global Decorative coatings market size has been analyzed across four major regions.

• Porter’s five force analysis helps to analyze the potential of buyers & suppliers and the competitive scenario of global Decorative coatings market for strategy building.

• The report outlines the current market trends and future scenario of the market size from 2020 to 2027 to understand the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets.

• Major countries in each region have been mapped according to their individual revenue contribution to the regional market.

• The key drivers, restraints, opportunities & global Decorative coatings market trends along with their detailed impact analysis are elucidated in the study.

• The global Decorative coatings market analysis covers in-depth information of the major industry participants.

Some of the key players operating in the global Decorative coatings market includes BASF SE (Germany), PPG Industries Inc. (U.S.), The Sherwin-Williams Company (U.S.), Akzo Nobel N.V. (the Netherlands), Asian Paints Limited (Switzerland), Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. (U.S.), The Valspar Corporation (U.S.), Arkema S.A. (France), Nippon Paints Co. Ltd (Japan), and Tikkurila Oyj (Finland).

